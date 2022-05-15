“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” has given much to talk about: from the participation of the Illuminati to the cruel actions of the Scarlet Witch throughout the Marvel tape. However, little is said about the flaws in the film directed by Sam Raimi. And it is that as terrifying and entertaining as it may have been for some, the truth is that does not escape mistakes.

In this note, we review six script holes and questions that were left unanswered at the end of the film.

How does the “Spider-Man: no way home” spell work?

In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” it’s abundantly clear that Doctor Strange’s final spell made absolutely everyone forget who Peter Parker was. “It will be as if you never existed,” explains the sorcerer.

Doctor Strange and Peter Parker. Photo: Composition/ Marvel

However, in the scene where Stephen, Wong, and America Chavez chat in a cafe, the sorcerer points out that they “just recently” had a multiversal altercation with Spider-Man.

So if Strange remembers Spider-Man, how does the spell work, and to what extent did he forget or replace his memories of the boy behind the mask?

Why didn’t Wanda look for Pietro?

The multiverse is wide, and thanks to the Darkhold, Wanda is able to find her children and live happily ever after, but… why not look for her brother Pietro?

Peter and Wanda. Photo: Marvel

In “Wandavision”, it is explained that his brother’s death was the first trigger of his deep depression before Vision’s death. Wasn’t there a Pietro Maximoff in another universe?

Wong should not have revealed the location of the Darkhold.

The protection of the universe and multiverse is essential for every sorcerer supreme, to the point of having to sacrifice any life in order to save millions (Strange was going to sacrifice America at the beginning of the film).

Wong is the current Sorcerer Supreme in the MCU. Photo: Marvel

However, when the Scarlet Witch tortures Wong’s friends, Wong seems to simply not remember his responsibility and tells her that the Darkhold is a copy and that the original is on a mountain which he later leads to.

Wanda and the third eye

The third eye is another unexplained mystery. The film barely gives the idea that it appears after the Darkhold has been manipulated – that’s why the final scene with Strange dying.

We explain whether or not it is Doctor Strange Supreme and what is the power of his third eye, seen in the trailer for “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”. Photo: Marvel

But Wanda does not suffer from this physical manifestation, despite the fact that she has been manipulating the forbidden book for a long time and taking it even further than the other Stranges of the multivese.

Where was Mordo from Earth-616?

At the end of the first “Doctor Strange” film, a disappointed Mordo of Earth-616 turns away from Strange and Wong for breaking his own rules in magic.

Baron Mordo mentions the Illuminati in “Doctor Strange” 2. Photo: Youtube capture/Marvel

His respect for the mystic arts is unwavering, even on Earth-838, where he also seems to have a feud with Stephen. This leaves the question open: where was he when the Kamar-Taj needed him for the fight against Wanda?

Where was White Vision?

Another great unknown is the whereabouts of White Vision, who appeared in “Wandavision” and was created by SWORD with the pieces of the original Vision.

Vision Blanco leaves without revealing his whereabouts in “Wandavision”. Photo: Disney+

It is likely that this android with no feelings for Wanda has simply decided not to participate in the event, but the film simply omits this character.