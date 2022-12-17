The rediscovered habit of pre-Christmas dinners with friends and colleagues, sweets scattered around the house, Christmas lunch with the family and the day after with the in-laws, not to mention New Year’s Eve and the Epiphany: holidays are a continuing opportunity to fall into temptation. Added to these culinary appointments is the habit and ease, in this period, of nibble every hour in the office and at home, drawing on the reserves left after the binges.

This is the first habit to lose: it would be better to limit the full trays or bowls, or bring them to the table only on certain occasions.