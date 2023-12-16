The Israeli army, in the middle of a conflict zone, identified these three Israeli hostages held by the Hamas group as a threat and shot them. It happened in Shejaiya, a neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, where Israeli forces have suffered their most significant losses since the start of the conflict. These young people, between 25 and 28 years old, bring to 22 the number of hostages whose deaths have been confirmed. Relatives of those kidnapped and Israeli citizens have called for protests and asked to prevent this from happening again.

The death of three Israeli citizens, mistakenly identified as a threat by their own forces, was confirmed on Friday, December 15, in Tel Aviv.

In the densely populated area of ​​Shejaiya, located in the eastern sector of Gaza City, Israeli soldiers shot down these hostages.

The victims were identified as Yotam Haïm, 28 years old; Samer Al-Talalqa, 25, both kidnapped during the Hamas attack on the Nir Am agricultural commune in southern Israel on October 7; and Alon Lulu Shamriz, 26, a resident of Kfar Aza, another Israeli commune, located on agricultural land formerly belonging to Palestinians and within sight of the residents of Shejaiya, according to the Israeli Army statement.

“The soldiers fired at them and they were fatally wounded,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari explained in a television intervention.

The initial investigation by that institution has revealed that the hostages were bare-chested and at least one of them was wearing a White flag to avoid being shot. However, a soldier said he felt threatened and opened fire, killing two of the kidnapped people. The third was wounded and asked for help, but while he was running another soldier shot him.







“An active combat zone”

The army, after emphasizing that the deaths occurred in an active conflict zone, where military forces have been fighting a continuous battle against Hamas group fighters for several days, expressed its deep condolences to the families, stressing that its primary mission is locate the hostages and take them back to their homes.

“The entire State of Israel is in mourning,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described the event as “an unbearable tragedy.” The White House has called it “deeply heartbreaking.”

White House spokesman John Kirby said the United States expects Israel to conduct a thorough investigation to better understand the circumstances that led Israeli forces to wrongly take the lives of the captives. He added that at this time, too little is known to “make a general judgment about the specific circumstances of the incident.”

The death of the three captives brings to 22 the number of hostages whose deaths have been confirmed. These people are part of the 240 who were allegedly taken to the Gaza Strip against their will by Hamas in the armed invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023. Of these kidnapped people, 110 have been released, and it is presumed that 128 They remain in captivity without certainty about their status.

Families of kidnapped people and citizens protest

Friends and relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack raise banners during a demonstration in Tel Aviv December 16, 2023. Families of hostages held in Gaza called on Israel on December 16 to stop the fighting and reached a deal to secure his release after the army admitted to having “mistakenly” killed three captives in the Palestinian territory. © Alberto Pizzoli_AFP

On Friday night, December 15, hundreds of Israeli protesters gathered in the center of Tel Aviv and in front of the army headquarters to demand the government release the hostages. The deaths of the three men have stoked fear among the families of the captives.

“The only way to release the hostages alive is through negotiation,” said Motti Direktor, a 66-year-old protester. “We are here after a devastating night, and I am shaking with fear. We demand an agreement right now,” said Merav Svirsky, whose brother is detained in Gaza.

Since Israel vowed to “destroy” Hamas by fully invading the Gaza Strip, nearly 18,800 people have lost their lives due to Israeli bombing, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. Groups of families are demanding a ceasefire until all the hostages are released, fearing that they will be killed by their captors or become collateral victims of the clashes.

A week ago, the Israeli army acknowledged the failure of an operation to free hostages, during which two soldiers were seriously injured. Meanwhile, Hamas claimed that an Israeli hostage, Sahar Baruch, 25, died during that operation, showing images of his body. His family confirmed his identity.

A ceasefire agreement, reached with the mediation of Qatar, allowed a one-week pause in the fighting at the end of November and the release of more than one hundred hostages detained by Hamas and 240 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, as well as the sending of emergency humanitarian aid.

Shortly after the announcement of the death of the three hostages, the news site Axios reported that David Barneahead of the Mossad (Israel's foreign secret services) will meet this weekend with the Qatari Prime Minister, Mohammed Ben Abderrahmane Al-Thani, somewhere in Europe and will focus on a second phase of truce to facilitate new hostage releases .

Journalist Samer Abu Daqqa killed in Israeli airstrike

While Israel is in mourning this Saturday, Qatar and Gaza are also mourning the death of Samer Abu Daqqa, an Al-Jazeera cameraman, who died in an Israeli bombing in Khan Younès, the main city in the south of the Gaza Strip, according to reported the Qatari channel.

Waël Dahdouh, head of Al-Jazeera's Gaza bureau, who lost his wife and two of his children at the beginning of the war, was also wounded in the arm and taken to a hospital in Khan Younès.

We were recording, we had finished, we were with the civil defense, but when we were returning, they attacked us with a missile, he told the AFP Press Agency.

At least 64 journalists and media employees have died since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

