A man was killed during a wild boar hunt. Giuseppe Lambiase of Castelnuovo Cilento, a 70-year-old former city councilor with a passion for hunting, according to the first reconstructions, died after being hit by a shotgun accidentally fired by a friend with whom he was hunting. It was the same friend who gave him first aid and called for help.

The accident occurred in Montisani di Vallo della Lucania. Despite the intervention of the health workers, however, there was nothing to do for the 70-year-old. The man, transferred to the San Luca hospital, died of his injuries. The dynamics of the event have yet to be clarified. The carabinieri of Vallo della Lucania investigate the matter.

Many messages of closeness that are reaching the family in these hours due to the disappearance of the man. Even the mayor of Castelnuovo Cilento, Eros Lamaida, joined in the condolences, publishing a post on his Facebook profile: “The Community of Castelnuovo Cilento is living in these hours a deep and immense mourning for the sudden and tragic loss of Giuseppe Lambiase, a respectable, humble, generous man, committed to social issues and a friend of all. A hard worker with his family, always, in his heart, his only beacon, his only reason for living. That family he loved, loves and will continue to love. For eternity. It is an immense loss for Castelnuovo Cilento. On behalf of our Municipality and my personal one, I would like to express my sincerest and deepest condolences for his death to his wife, his children and all his dearest loved ones ”.