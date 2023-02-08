In October of last year, the German government announced that there should be one million charging stations in Germany by 2030. 6.3 billion euros has been made available for this purpose. Seems like there are more than they can handle. Things went wrong in the German town of Herne. A parking ban applies at the place where the charging station is located. By the way, the photo above is for reference.

The German WDR reports that the sign next to the charging station indicates that you may only park for three minutes next to the charging station during the first half of the month and you are not allowed to leave the car. Your passenger must therefore plug in the charging cable through the window. Moreover, the need must be very high, you have to be satisfied with three minutes of charging.

In addition, the pole would be too close to the intersection, according to the German broadcaster. So even in the other half of the month where you are allowed to park, it is not a convenient location for the pole. The municipality will solve the problem as soon as possible. Until then, the charging station will be switched off under the motto ‘charge it’. Or no, ‘never mind’.