NASA has lost contact with the 45-year-old Voyager 2. That happened when the American space agency sent an erroneous command to the space probe just over a week ago. As a result, Voyager’s antenna is misaligned: it now points two degrees away from Earth, preventing its signals from reaching us.
Latest update:
7/31/23, 10:42 PM
