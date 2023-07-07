Mississippi Burning – The Roots of Hatred: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Friday 7 July 2023, at 21.20 on La7, Mississippi Burning is aired, a 1988 film directed by Alan Parker and starring Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe and Frances McDormand, inspired by the assassination of Mississippi civil rights activists, which occurred in Neshoba County, Mississippi, on the night between June 21 and 22, 1964, by a group of members of the Ku Klux Klan, led by the deputy sheriff and covered by the sheriff. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In June 1964, three young African-American Civil Rights Movement activists (African-American Civil Rights Movement) did not return after going to Jessup County, Mississippi, to instruct members of the black community to register on the electoral roll; the FBI, at the time directed by J. Edgar Hoover, sends the two agents Rupert Anderson and Alan Ward to investigate their disappearance.

The two agents are poles apart in everything, in terms of training, age and origin and the road they have to take, often in conflict with each other, is very dangerous, first confronting the silence of the authorities and inhabitants in the face of the multiple brutalities perpetrated against the black population, and later with the men of the Ku Klux Klan, present in every corner of the small county, including the sheriff and his deputy.

The disappearance of the three boys attracts in the small county not only the interest of the FBI but also that of the media but, despite the discovery of the car in a swamp, the two agents are unable to reconstruct the last hours of its life. Some small help comes from some young people of the black community but the immediate reprisals of the Klan have the double effect of further raising the wall of fear and seeing three members of the Klan sentenced to a short, suspended prison sentence for the destruction of the house of a young black man, guilty of having spoken to the agents.

Mississippi Burning – The Roots of Hatred: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Mississippi Burning, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Gene Hackman Agent Rupert Anderson

Willem Dafoe as Special Agent Alan Ward

Frances McDormand: Mrs. Pell

Brad Dourif as Deputy Sheriff Clinton Pell

R. Lee Ermey Mayor Tilman

Gailard Sartain as Sheriff Ray Stuckey

Stephen TobolowskyClayton Townley

Michael RookerFrank Bailey

Pruitt Taylor Vince: Lester Cowens

Badja Djola Agent Monk

Kevin DunnAgent Bird

Frankie FaisonEulogist

Tom Mason: Judge

Lou Walker: Vertis Williams

Billy Jean Young: Mrs. Williams

Frederick Zollo: journalist

Tobin Bell – Agent Stokes

Streaming and TV

Where to see Mississippi Burning on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 7 July 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the website A7.