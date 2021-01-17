Argentine National Gendarmerie (GNA) kidnapped this Saturday more than 4 tons of marijuana that were transported in a truck from Brazil, in an operation that took place in Misiones, near the town of San José.

At around 3:30 p.m., a truck with a Brazilian license plate arrived at the “Centinela” checkpoint, at the intersection of national routes 14 and province 105, 40 kilometers south of the city of Posadas.

There, in a routine checkup, one of the effective noticed irregularities In the tapes that tied the canvas cover that protected the cargo and with the help of a dog they detected the presence of the drug.

They kidnap a shipment of more than 4 tons of marijuana in Misiones. Photo National Gendarmerie

The animal reacted when it approached the vehicle and immediately the troops requested the intervention of the Federal Court on duty in Posadas, Judge Verónica Skanata, to carry out the search.

When breaking the customs seals, the gendarmes found the drug that was prepared in 175 packages, which together with the truck were taken to the Apostles squad for the final weigh-in that threw 4.125 kilograms of marijuana.

The truck, which entered the country through the Tancredo Neves international bridge, came from Foz do Iguazú and was destined for the province of Córdoba, it was informed.

The driver of the Scania H113 was arrested and incommunicado at the disposal of the Federal Court of Posadas.

With this kidnapping, it is the third consecutive day that a large quantity of drugs has been seized in Misiones.

On Thursday, near the town of Santa Ana, the GNA seized 5,933 kg. of marijuana that were transported in another Brazilian truck.

Meanwhile, yesterday, members of the Missions Police stopped a medium-sized truck in the Paraje Nemesio Parma, in the west of Posadas, which was transporting 3,931.5 kg of the same drug.