Super Mario Bros. Wonder arrives to the switch next month and, as a prelude, Nintendo plans to offer some exclusive missions for members of Switch Online located in Australia and New Zealand.

As highlighted by Vooks.net, these missions focus on classic 2D adventures of Mario, with the first mission scheduled to begin on September 25. Then there will be a new mission every week until October 22 and Nintendo will share more details on what to expect in the near future.

“The titles encompass a selection of 2D adventures from Super Mario in the classic games library Nintendo Switch Online!”

All participants will win Platinum Points which they can then use in the My Nintendo Store to acquire physical and digital rewards. If we get more details about this event or similar online missions elsewhere, we’ll let you know here at Atomix.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be available for nintendo switch next October 20.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: What envy! At least we will have the game on the same date.