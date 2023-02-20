Time to launch one mission to Uranus is 2032when the spacecraft that should arrive there, could receive a boost from Jupiter during its journey, however if we want to do it, we need to start planning the trip and fundraising now.

In a new Perspective article, the planetary scientist Dr Kathleen Mandt of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory argues that we should be doing just that, but there are bound to be some who will laugh uproariously at the accomplishment of this feat.

The rocky planets of the inner Solar System have been visited by many missions, and in the case of Mars by numerous nations, as far as Jupiter has attracted the attention of nine missions, Saturn only three, but as far as a mission to Uranus or Neptune, just a quick visit each, the same as non-planet Pluto, say, several asteroids also got more love.

Being so far away, it takes a lot of energy to carry a spacecraft towards the ice giants in a reasonable amount of time, but this can be drastically reduced by getting a gravity assist along the way. Even with 1970s technology, we were able to send Voyager 2 on a mission to Uranus and Neptune using an alignment of the giant planets that occurs once every 175 years.

After that, things got more difficult, but the possibility presents itself again, with Jupiter and Uranus aligning again, although Saturn and Neptune won’t be so conveniently placed.

Why should we go on a mission to Uranus?

There are many reasons to study and mission Uranus. The similarities in size and chemistry between Uranus and Neptune suggest it may be a representative of a common class of planets, and as Mandt notes, its strange tilt – 98 degrees from its orbital plane – obscures surveys from Earth.

The preferred explanation for this tilt is a collision with a large object, but we probably won’t know until we can study the planet in depth, rather than the quick squizz-and-go that Voyager II gave it.

Visiting Uranus could also help solve one of the great unsolved questions of the Solar System: where did the giant planets form and what path did they take to get to their current positions? We’ll probably need an atmospheric probe to sample Uranus’ noble gas abundances and nitrogen ratios to sort it out.

Besides the planet itself, a future mission will end up with much more worth studying. After Saturn, Uranus has the best set of rings in the Solar System, which are unusually dark in color. While it has no large moons, it does have 27 known small and medium-sized satellites. As Enceladus has shown, even a modestly sized moon can be fascinating if placed in the right place, and four of those orbiting Uranus are larger than that. Voyager II spotted signs of geologically induced resurfacing in the southern hemispheres of the five largest moons.

None of these things are as strange as Uranus’ magnetic field, which we don’t understand at all.

Mandt argues that it is not a voice crying in the desert. The 2022 Decadal Planetary Science Survey (known as Origins, Worlds and Life) identified the “ice giant knowledge gap” as the top priority to address in our surveys of other planets in the Solar System.

Mandt also advocates initiating longer-term work toward a follow-up mission to Neptune, presumably to be launched to meet Jupiter’s own window in 2041. The two missions could save money by using copies of the same equipment.

Mandt uses the current name of Uranus Orbiter and Probe (UOP), which seems like a much better approach than asking the Internet, as the initiators of the mission unwisely did last year.

Perhaps it would have been better for science, if not for comedians, if William Herschel had stuck to his original plan of naming the planet he discovered George instead.

Mandt’s perspective can be read at Science.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!