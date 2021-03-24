The European Commission repeatedly issued the message in recent weeks that Europe does not need the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine. The president of the European Commission, Úrsula Von der Leyen, spread the word in February doubts about the product Russian when wondering why, if Russia offers hundreds of millions of doses of its vaccine to dozens of countries, it is making little progress in vaccinating its own population.

Not all the Member States of the European Union are in this line and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which depends organically on the European Commission although it works independently, is taking steps to authorize Sputnik-V in the medium term.

The EMA earlier this month received a request for authorization of the Russian vaccine from a German laboratory, which could collaborate with the Russians to produce it in Germany.

You also understand that you must analyze it and, where appropriate, authorize it because Hungary has been running it for weeks, Slovakia has already received at least two million doses and Austria and Germany have already said in public that they will buy it if the EMA authorizes it despite the fact that it does not enter the European Commission’s own purchasing portfolio.

EMA Executive Director, Irish Emer Cooke, told a group of MEPs on Tuesday afternoon that her body is preparing a expert mission that they will go to Russia to inspect in situ the plants where Sputnik-V is manufactured.

Cooke does not have a precise timetable for now but clarified to MEPs: “If we are going to approve additional plants for the manufacturer of a specific vaccine we have to do it. based on trust that the plant is capable of producing a quality product ”.

Cooke assured MEPs that the EMA does not enter into political considerations and that the authorization of the Russian vaccine would be done “in the same way that we have evaluated all the other vaccines that have sent us their information.” The EMA is right now reviewing the data to authorize the vaccines of the American Novavax and the German CureVac.

Slovak government, complicated

The Slovak Government is about to fall precisely because of Sputnik-V. Prime Minister Igor Matovic decided at his own risk, without consulting the other parties that make up the governing coalition, to buy two million doses of Sputnik-V.

The reaction of the other parties was overwhelming and in a few days four ministers resigned: that of Health, Marek Krajci, that of employment Milan Krajniak and that of Economy, Richard Sulik. The last one was yesterday that of Justice, Maria Kolikova.

Faced with the crisis, the President of the Republic, Zuzana Caputova, demanded that Matovic resign and that the parties form another coalition or advance the electoral call. Matovic made it a condition that his party remain in the government coalition, that he run an additional ministry and a ministerial post for himself.

The crisis is without closing, Matovic still in office and the solution could finally be that electoral advance. Caputova said: “It is essential that the prime minister resigns and allows a coalition agreement to be completed to rebuild the government. The personal position of no person is more important than the interests of the country and its citizens ”. The polls say that 80% of the population does not trust Matovic and that if elections are held the first force would be that of the now opposition and former Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini.

Slovakia has one of the worst death rates per million inhabitants because of the virus. According to data from the European Agency for Disease Control and Prevention, the country has 9,190 deaths from covid-19.

With its 5.4 million inhabitants that gives a rate of 1,701 deaths per million. That of Spain is 1,569. That of Italy 1,764. That of the United Kingdom 1,899. That of its neighbor the Czech Republic 2,341.

