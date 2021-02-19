The Perseverance landing on Mars today became NASA’s first mission with a official transmission in Spanish, starring female engineers and scientists of Latin American origin who participate in projects of the US space agency.

The transmission “Together we persevere” was presented by the Colombian engineer Diana Trujillo who participates in the Perseverance mission, and was responsible for providing live translation from English to Spanish and commentary during the entry, descent and landing phase of the spacecraft on Mars.

In addition, during the broadcast, several Spanish-speaking engineers and scientists added their testimonies and summoned girls and women from all over Latin America to study and work in the field of space science and technology.

The show provided viewers with a detailed view of the mission to Mars and highlighted the role of Hispanic professionals from NASA.

The celebration of a part of the team at the time that the Perseverance probe reached Mars. Photo: EFE.

After Perseverance’s successful landing on Mars, Trujillo stated: “Here at NASA I have many friends from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Spain and other countries, but we need more latinos to accompany us on the missions to come. “

“One of the things that I aspire to and hope for from this special broadcast is that many of the people who are watching it have that moment of sparkto where they realize they want to be part of this adventure, “Trujillo stressed.

The young Colombian engineer said: “We are here to accompany the next generation, so that they go far beyond what we have achieved because there is still much more ahead, do not worry about what they do not have, but about everything they have to face the challenges; we need more Latin Americans in all missions, with different ways of seeing things to answer questions that have not yet been asked. “

Yajaira Sierra-Sastre, project manager Mars springs tires from NASA’s Glenn Center, said that “around 2026 NASA and the European Space Agency They must send a new rover to Mars with new technologies to collect the samples collected by the Perseverance mission and launch them in a rocket towards a probe that will be in the Martian orbit and that will be able to bring those samples to see if we can answer the questions about life on that planet ” .

“We want to say to Latinas who are interested in pursuing space sciences that here we are, here is Diana, here I am, we are many willing to connect with you, in serving as mentors, in putting this community bond that all Latinos have to connect with, we are here to encourage you and encourage us to fulfill our goals and dreams “, emphasized Sierra Sastre, who recalled something key:” This is a race with moments challenges and it was my mother who told me not to give up, because we all have the passion to achieve these dreams. “

“In a decade, when those samples that Perseverance is going to collect return to earth, it will be many of the boys and girls who look at us today, geologists, biologists or physicists who must analyze them,” Sierra-Sastre completed.

The test bench engineer also participated in the transmission Sandra Hernandez, the nuclear engineer Luz Maria Martinez Sierra, and the director of programs for the public Carolina Martinez, among other researchers and NASA professionals of Latin American origin linked to the Perseverance mission.

The program included a video with the testimony of about a dozen Spanish-speaking girls who told their dreams of being engineers, botanists, spacesuit designers, rocket builders, astronauts on missions to Mars, scientists, space explorers or mechanics.

“I’m very proud of NASA’s efforts to better share the excitement of the Perseverance rover landing with the nearly 500 million Spanish speakers in the world. ‘Juntos perseveramos’ is the agency’s first program in Spanish for a historic landing on another planet and will show the diversity of the team, after Mars 2020, “he said Bhayva Lal, Acting Chief of Staff. “The name of the program recognizes that perseverance and diversity are critical for NASA to successfully carry out ambitious missions like next week’s Perseverance landing,” he added.