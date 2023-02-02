The American space agency (NASA) officially announced that the Psyche mission is scheduled to take place on October 1 of this year. The goal of a team from Arizona State University is, using a probe equipped with sensors and long-distance communication devices, to study a metallic asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter.

The asteroid’s composition also leads to another curiosity: its value. According to Forbes magazine, its 226 kilometers wide contain a volume of metals valued at 10 quadrillion dollars (about R$ 51 quadrillion) – that would be more than 5 thousand times the Brazilian GDP in 2021, of R$ 8.9 trillion.

Scholars believe that the space giant, called ’16 Psyche’, is a fragment of the core of an unknown planet, detached through violent shocks in the past. Therefore, it offers the chance to study another planet far from Earth in depth. The suspicion is due to the fact that the asteroid, unlike other of its peers made of rock and ice, is largely composed of iron and nickel, which usually form in deeper layers and closer to a planetary core.

The mission will depart in October with the support of Falcon Heavy, a rocket developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX that will help take the probe to its destination. The flight will be commanded by a team from NASA’s propulsion laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The mission was previously scheduled to take place in August last year, but had to be postponed due to program and project development failures.