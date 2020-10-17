Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the Mission Shakti Yojana from Balrampur district of UP. On this occasion, he said that the state government is committed to ensuring the honor and safety of every daughter and every woman of the state as well as their self-reliance. There is no place on the land of Uttar Pradesh for those who will try to harm female dignity and self-respect, take a bad look at daughters. These people are a stigma for a civilized society. The Uttar Pradesh government will deal with such criminals with great rigor. Their plight is fixed.

Inaugurating this campaign which runs from Sharadiya Navratri to Basantik Navratri, Yogi said that women are the symbol of ‘Shakti’. In our eternal tradition, the woman is revered, venerable. The ritual of Navratri signifies this. It is necessary that in the changing times, the new generation should be the bearer of the tradition of our eternal culture, in them, spread the feeling of respect, security and self-reliance for the woman. ‘Mission Shakti’ is an effort in this direction. The Chief Minister said that women and daughters need protection and respect from home. He said that there is no distinction between son and daughter, murder of daughters and child marriage should be publicly condemned in the womb. Through efforts like Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Mukhyamantri Samyukta Vivah Yojana, the Central and State governments are firmly committed to the upliftment of daughters. The Chief Minister said that one should complain about violence or crime against him. You have all the options like 1090, 1070, 189, 112 available all the time.

Tribute paid to Balrampur’s daughter:

Referring to the unfortunate incident with the girl child in Balrampur, the Chief Minister said that ‘Mission Shakti’ is a tribute to that girl. In Balrampur, the Chief Minister said that in the first phase of the state-wide ‘Mission Shakti’, a public awareness program will be conducted by ensuring the safety and respect of women, daughters and children. In the second phase, counseling will be done for the identified psychiatrists and luminaries under ‘Operation Shakti’. Even after this, if there is no improvement, then the mass boycott of such anti-social elements will be done with public cooperation. Their picture will be placed at the intersections. He said that under the campaign, the state government will felicitate the institutions, groups and individuals working in the interest of women. This time Ramlila’s platform and Durga pandal will also be a message of women empowerment, 100 role model women will be selected from every district.

Women Help Desk in Police Stations and Tehsils:

The Chief Minister assured to provide every opportunity to women for progress and said that crime related to women is not at all excusable. Instant action will be taken in such cases. Prosecution proceedings will be done with complete preparation. As soon as possible, their hearing will be held in the fast track court as required. The Chief Minister said that in view of the convenience and sensitivity of women, women help desks will be set up in all police stations and tehsils of the state. The staff posted here will also be women.

Folk artists welcomed the Chief Minister:

An exhibition of all departments associated with 'Mission Shakti' was organized at the venue. While inaugurating the exhibition, the Chief Minister also visited all the stalls. Earlier, on the arrival of the Chief Minister, local folk artists made attractive performances on Bhajan and Devi songs to welcome him. The entire program followed social distancing according to the COVID protocol.