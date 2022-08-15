The Communications and Information Technology Development Fund at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government has announced that the number of scholarships offered through the “Mission” program has reached 1,876, since the program was launched in 2010. Information such as communications engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, computer engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, big data science, smart cities, cybersecurity and others.

The fund indicated that the scholarship students have joined a number of the best universities and educational institutions in the country through the “mission” program, such as Khalifa University of Science and Technology, United Arab Emirates University, University of Dubai, University of Sharjah, Zayed University, American University of Sharjah and Rochester Institute of Technology. in Dubai, the American University in Dubai, the American University in Ras Al Khaimah, and the British University in Dubai.

The Communications and Information Technology Development Fund also announced that registration for the “Mishat” program for the fall 2022 academic semester is open until August 29, 2022, and students can view the admission requirements for bachelor’s and master’s scholarships and registration by visiting the fund’s website.

On what has been accomplished in the “Mission” program, the CEO of the ICT Development Fund at the TRA, Eng. Omar Al Mahmoud said: “Since its launch in 2010, the (Mission) program has been an important tributary of building and strengthening the telecommunications sector and digital transformation mechanisms in the UAE. Through its focus on national competencies and the consolidation of a culture of innovation and creativity in this vital sector, which constitutes the engine of development in various other sectors. The program has succeeded in graduating successive batches of engineers and specialists in related fields that meet the growing needs of this sector.”

Al Mahmoud added: “The Fund has invested huge sums in the (Mission) program to allocate hundreds of academic seats for bachelor’s and master’s degrees in a number of the most prestigious Emirati universities, and international universities in the United States, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and other world leaders in this field. sector, and the program aspires to attract more distinguished students over the next few years.

The (Mission) program is part of the fund’s strategy to upgrade specialized human cadres in the communications and information technology sector, including computer engineering, electronic engineering, computer science, information technology, and many other disciplines.

The authority indicated that it is constantly working to assess the current situation of national human resources specialized in the field of communications and information systems, and to launch initiatives and projects that contribute to the development of competent national human cadres in the telecommunications sector to meet the sector’s requirements of qualified national cadres.