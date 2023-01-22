Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva will have to prevent a former Bolsonaro adviser from commanding a battalion and dismiss a security command in Planalto

The new commander of the Army, Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, begins in office with the mission of fulfilling a mission refused by his predecessor: to contain the advance of officers who are seen as a transmission line of the former president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

This cleanup includes, to begin with, these 3 officers, according to the Power360:

Lieutenant Colonel Cid (Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid) – he was Bolsonaro’s assistant and had already been selected to head the 1st Commando Action Battalion in Goiânia (GO), from February 2023;

(Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid) – he was Bolsonaro’s assistant and had already been selected to head the 1st Commando Action Battalion in Goiânia (GO), from February 2023; General Dutra (Gustavo Henrique Dutra de Menezes) – is the current military commander of Planalto. He was promoted to the role in July 2021;

(Gustavo Henrique Dutra de Menezes) – is the current military commander of Planalto. He was promoted to the role in July 2021; Lieutenant Colonel Fernandes (Paulo Jorge Fernandes da Hora) – head of bgp (Presidential Guard Battalion), the officer had a video-recorded discussion on January 8 making it difficult to arrest vandals inside the Planalto Palace.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro wanted Fernandes removed, but the then army commander, General Júlio Cesar de Arruda, resisted.

In the post-January 8th period, when right-wing extremists invaded and destroyed public buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes, the Lula government understood that there was leniency on the part of the Planalto Military Command.