I.In the Defense Ministry, concerns about the security of the Bundeswehr contingent deployed in Afghanistan are evidently growing. This emerges from the statement of a spokesman for the Defense Ministry in the Defense Committee of the German Bundestag, on which the ARD capital studio first reported and which was confirmed to the FAZ on Friday by politicians of the committee: a higher risk to our soldiers, “said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Defense at a meeting of the Defense Committee this week.

The background to the assessment is evidently the promise of the United States to the Taliban to withdraw their troops from the Hindu Kush by April 30th. Since the Western allies would simply not be able to maintain the operation on the ground without their most important allies without the Americans, the withdrawal must include them for military reasons.

However, the trigger is currently available. The agreement with the Taliban was reached under President Donald Trump. His successor, Joe Biden, has not yet decided whether he wants to hold onto her. Should the American government decide to extend its presence, it would be crucial for the security of the troops whether it came about by consent or against the will of the Taliban.

The defense policy spokeswoman for the FDP, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, told the ARD capital studio: “In view of the situation, the Bundeswehr must expect that it could be very dangerous.” The defense policy spokeswoman for the SPD, Siemtje Möller, warned against a rush Retreat. “I want to ensure that we can bring everything back safely and in peace.”

According to information from the FAZ, the Bundeswehr has not yet planned to move additional combat troops or heavy equipment to Mazar-e-Sharif. Apparently a Dutch mortar unit is available to defend the camp.

The defense policy spokesman for the Greens, Tobias Lindner, called on the defense minister to make the protection of soldiers a top priority. “Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has to urge the NATO defense ministers’ meeting next week for clarity to prevail quickly.” .