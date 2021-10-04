For the Juventus fans, the derby won in the final evokes pleasant memories but above all a good omen: the 2015-16 season, the Bianconeri beat Turin 2-1 with a goal from Pirlo and from there began the run-up to the fifth title in a row. It was the most suffered of the nine but for this reason also the one that gave the team the most joy. From the experience of the coach to the long bench, from the blue group to the many contenders for the title: we explain why Juventus can believe in another comeback.