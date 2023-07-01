Hollywood royalty is on the move. Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson have recently become guardians of the memory of the most brilliant moment in the industry in which they have been giants for several years. The directors have joined forces in recent days not to promote their own film, but to defend that those made by dozens of their predecessors continue to be seen. Turner Classic Movies (TCM), a classic movie cable channel, is in jeopardy in times of austerity for studios. Faced with danger, the three filmmakers have joined forces to prevent the ax of the crisis from ending one of the most popular windows to cinema in the United States yesterday.

The conflict originated in an office. Warner Bros. Discovery, the entertainment giant that was born out of a 2021 merger, carried out a series of layoffs on June 20. Among the hundred layoffs announced that day were those of the TCM leadership, which draws on the classic film catalog whose rights were acquired by magnate Ted Turner. The cable channel, launched in 1994, was left without Pola Changnon, who was its general manager, and without Charles Tabesh, the main programmer, who had been with the channel for 25 years. The company also ordered the elimination of two-thirds of TCM’s salaries.

From left to right, Paul Thomas Anderson, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. PA

The news went unnoticed by most. It was the first of a wave of cuts to hit the company’s cable channels this summer, once a titan of private television but recently forced to quickly adapt to the times. content on demand with its Max platform. The same has happened with other studios, which have been navigating for months in an adverse economic environment and losses of their platforms after the pandemic. Disney concluded in May the dismissal of 7,000 workers and has put the brakes on new productions. Netflix has laid off hundreds of employees since last year. An estimated 17,000 people in the media sector have been laid off so far in 2023, according to Business Insider.

The decision put TCM on an uncertain path, a showcase that operates 24 hours a day showing films from the studios’ golden era without commercial breaks. There you can find cult titles, silent movies, short films, foreign films or films considered art. It was born in the mid-nineties, when video was already a common device in living rooms, but video stores mainly offered new releases and premieres. Tuning in was almost the only option to see weekday classics like Citizen Kane, maltese falcon, Singing under the rain, gone With the Wind (who was a victim of the new times of political correctness), White House either gaslight, among other. His extensive catalog stretched back to the 1970s, just before independent productions transformed the business.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Discovery reported that TCM, whose funding depends on subscribers to cable and satellite services, would be in charge of an executive who also runs the animation channels, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, and programming. familiar. “Change is never easy and can create a feeling of uncertainty, but I can assure you that we remain committed to this business and to the TCM brand,” Kathleen Finch, the company’s chief content officer, said in a statement.

The brief statement set off alarm bells. The movement was not lost on Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson, who have dedicated their careers, in addition to directing films, to restoring the works and careers of creators that came before them. Director of Shark and more recently The Fabelmans He had previously shown his activism in this field. In 2018, he publicly disapproved of the decision by AT&T’s new owners to shut down FilmStruck, a streaming service. streaming from TCM and The Criterion Collection beloved by arthouse and classic film aficionados. But not only they have raised their voices. Well-known actor Ryan Reynolds has tweeted that the channel is “a hallowed corner of film history.” “Please don’t screw it up,” wrote the interpreter of deadpool.

Orson Welles, in ‘Citizen Kane’.

David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Discovery, called Scorsese to explain the adjustment and reassure him. In a call, he assured her that he was among the ardent supporters of TCM programming. In April, Zaslav appeared along with Spielberg and Anderson at a film festival organized by the channel in Los Angeles. Director of Taxi Driver called Spielberg and he called the creator of Magnoliaaccording to the account of the revolt published by The Hollywood Reporter. The three connected with the executive in a videoconference in which, in a constructive tone, the directors showed interest in becoming more involved with the channel’s content and programming. His involvement could stop the bleeding of viewers that television has suffered for several years.

As a sign of the good taste left by the meeting between the parties, the directors issued a joint statement in which they assured that the objective is that TCM programming “is not touched and is protected.” In their message they described the channel as a “cultural touchstone”, and also acknowledged the “pressures” and “realities” that Warner Discovery is going through.

The meeting paid off. Concessions came from the other side. The company backtracked and announced on Wednesday the return of Tabesh, the channel’s chief programmer. He also corrected the structure, putting TCM in the hands of the Warner Bros. film area and not with the animation brands. The trio of directors will also be involved in organizing special programs and cycles, according to company spokespersons. It’s one of those happy endings that Hollywood has a soft spot for. Let’s see how long it lasts in times of crisis.

