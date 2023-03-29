Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Wednesday 29 March 2023, at 21:20 on Italia 1 Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation will be broadcast, the action film directed by Christopher McQuarrie released in 2015 and once again starring Tom Cruise. This is the fifth film that refers to the Mission Impossible saga, so it is the fifth chapter that chooses agent Ethan Hunt as the protagonist. Let’s find out what the plot and cast of the film is.

The plot

Agent Ethan Hunt’s new adventure sees him once again operating on the terrorist front. The IMF agent has discovered that a group of terrorists wants to buy a nerve gas, which is why he sets out on their trail. His goal is to track down the recently founded international criminal activity that responds to the name of The Syndicate. Yet those investigations lead him to understand why the CIA had never heard of them until then. Because the Syndicate is not a criminal group like many others, but is made up of well-trained and above all renegade spies, who thirst for revenge and want to redeem themselves. Their goal is to create a program that can scare civilization as we know it. The IMF is in trouble and can’t work that case alone, so it joins forces with the CIA. But in turn the organization takes out more members including Ethan Hunt, because there are apparently men who want his head. But the agent doesn’t know how to sit idly by and he doesn’t want to either. So he plays solo, or rather not quite, because he assembles a special team under his command with the help of his colleague William Brendt and Isla Faust.

Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation: the cast of the film

After illustrating the plot, let’s see which actors are part of the cast. We have already anticipated that the protagonist is once again Tom Cruise, who plays agent Ethan Hunt. Here are the actors and the characters they play:

Tom CruiseEthan Hunt

Jeremy RennerWilliam Brandt

Simon PeggBenji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Ving Rhames: Luther Stickell

Alec BaldwinAlan Hunley

Sean HarrisSolomon Lane

Simon McBurneyAttlee

Zhang JingchuLauren

America Olive: Turandot

Jens Hultén as Janik “Doctor of Bones” Vinter

Tom Hollander: British Prime Minister

Streaming and TV

Where to watch live TV and live streaming Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation? As already anticipated, the film will be broadcast in prime time, at 21:20, on Italia 1 on Wednesday 29 March 2023. To follow the broadcast live on television, it is necessary to tune in to key 6 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can access the platform Mediaset Play or download the App suitable for smartphones and tablets. The service is free upon registration.