Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, 16 September 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno, Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation will be broadcast, the action film directed by Christopher McQuarrie released in 2015 and once again starring Tom Cruise. This is the fifth film that refers to the Mission Impossible saga, so it is the fifth chapter that chooses Agent Ethan Hunt as the protagonist. Let’s find out what the plot and cast of the film are.

The plot

Agent Ethan Hunt’s new adventure sees him once again operating on the terrorist front. The IMF agent has discovered that a group of terrorists wants to buy a nerve gas, which is why he goes after them. His goal is to ferret out the recently founded international criminal activity called The Syndicate. Yet those investigations lead him to understand why the CIA had never heard of them until then. Because the Syndicate is not a criminal group like many others, but is made up of well-trained and above all renegade spies who are thirsty for revenge and want to redeem themselves. Their goal is to create a program that can intimidate civilization as we know it. The IMF is in trouble and can’t work on that case alone, so it joins forces with the CIA. But in turn the organization eliminates more members including Ethan Hunt, because it seems that there are men who want his head. But the agent doesn’t know how to sit idle and he doesn’t want to either. So he plays alone, or rather not entirely, because he brings together a special team under his command with the help of his colleague William Brendt and Isla Faust.

Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation: the cast of the film

After illustrating the plot, let’s see which actors are part of the cast. We have already anticipated that the protagonist is once again Tom Cruise, who plays Agent Ethan Hunt. Here are the actors and the characters they play:

Tom Cruise: Ethan Hunt

Jeremy Renner: William Brandt

Simon Pegg: Benji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson: Ilsa Faust

Ving Rhames: Luther Stickell

Alec Baldwin: Alan Hunley

Sean HarrisSolomon Lane

Simon McBurney: Attlee

Zhang Jingchu: Lauren

America Olivo: Turandot

Jens Hultén: Janik “Bone Doctor” Vinter

Tom Hollander: British Prime Minister

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation live on TV and live streaming? The film, as already mentioned, will be broadcast in prime time, at 9.15pm, on Sky Cinema Uno on 16 September 2023. To follow the broadcast live on television, you need to tune in to the 301 button on your Sky decoder. Or streaming on Sky Go and NOW.