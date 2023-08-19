Mission Impossible: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Mission Impossible is the film broadcast this evening, Saturday 19 August 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. The 1996 film is directed by Brian De Palma and is inspired by the television series Mission: Impossible conceived by Bruce Geller in 1966. Two members of U2, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton recorded their own version of the main song in the film. The film turned out to be one of the biggest box office grossers of 1996, placing third. The saga that began with this film boasts six other titles. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

In Prague, Jim Phelps (Jon Voight) and his team, all members of a CIA task force called the Impossible Mission Force (IMF), have the delicate task of stopping the theft and subsequent sale of the list with the names of American agents undercover. Their mission fails: the document is stolen, Phelps, his wife Claire and the rest of the team are eliminated. The only one to save himself is Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise).

After meeting with IMF director Eugene Kittridge, Hunt reveals that he has become aware of the presence of a second team of special agents. He learns from the boss that they had been sent to monitor them and that the job was just a decoy to expose a mole, believed to be working with an arms dealer known as Max. Since Hunt is the only member left alive, all suspicion now falls on him.

Aware of this, anticipating the moves of the director and his men, he manages to escape and take refuge in the apartment used as a base by the team. Here, after discovering that Claire is still alive, he decides to prove his innocence by all means necessary and find out who killed his friends. The agent’s plan begins with a personal meeting with Max, to whom he promises to give him the list in exchange for 10 million dollars, in order to bring out the real mole. Hunt and Claire, having recruited computer expert Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and pilot Franz Krieger (Jean Reno), two former IMF agents, prepare for the impossible mission of breaching the CIA headquarters.

Mission Impossible: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of the movie Mission Impossible, but what is the cast? Starring Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, Henry Czerny, Jean Reno, Ving Rhames, Kristin Scott Thomas, Vanessa Redgrave, Dale Dye, Ion Caramitru, Ingeborge Dapkunaite. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Tom CruiseEthan Hunt

Jon VoightJim Phelps

Emmanuelle BéartClaire Phelps

Henry CzernyEugene Kittridge

Jean Reno: Franz Krieger

Ving Rhames: Luther Stickell

Kristin Scott ThomasSarah Davies

Vanessa RedgraveMax

John McLaughlin: Politician on TV

Rolf Saxon: CIA analyst William Donloe

Karel Dobrý: Matthias

Richard D. Sharp: CIA guard at the entrance

Emilio EstevezJack Harmon

Dale Dye: Frank Barnes

Ingeborga Dapkūnaitė: Hannah Williams

