Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One is now in theaters and the new film with Tom Cruise is a concentration of action that will attract many movie fans. Fans of video games, however, have noted that the new feature is reminiscent of a certain time Uncharted 2. Precisely, the scene of the train about to fall into a ravine.

The thing has even attracted the attention of Bruce Straley, the co-director of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and ex-mentor of Naughty Dog, who in a recent tweet compared images of a scene from the film with images from Uncharted 2, along with a caption that reads: “.. .the sincerest form of flattery!” Recall that Uncharted 2 was released in 2009 and the one shown is one of the most iconic scenes of the game. Nathan Drake’s adventure begins in this way.