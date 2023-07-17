Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One is now in theaters and the new film with Tom Cruise is a concentration of action that will attract many movie fans. Fans of video games, however, have noted that the new feature is reminiscent of a certain time Uncharted 2. Precisely, the scene of the train about to fall into a ravine.
The thing has even attracted the attention of Bruce Straley, the co-director of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and ex-mentor of Naughty Dog, who in a recent tweet compared images of a scene from the film with images from Uncharted 2, along with a caption that reads: “.. .the sincerest form of flattery!” Recall that Uncharted 2 was released in 2009 and the one shown is one of the most iconic scenes of the game. Nathan Drake’s adventure begins in this way.
Mission: Impossible x Uncharted: the source of inspiration was already confirmed
Of course, the idea of a railroad car about to fall off a cliff it was not created by Uncharted 2. Taking an easy example, the 1997 film The Lost World: Jurassic Park also includes a scene similar to those of Uncharted 2 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part one. However, Christopher McQuarrie – the director of the latest Mission: Impossible films – has previously stated that he was inspired by the Uncharted games for his films.
Precisely, McQuarrie said it in 2015, when he explained that the plane sequence in Rogue Nation was inspired by Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception from 2011. It is therefore not impossible that what was done for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One was inspired by Uncharted 2.
