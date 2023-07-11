The seventh installment of the famous action franchise “Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – ​​Part 1” will reach all theaters in Peru on Thursday, July 13, 2023, and in this note we will give you all the details so you can know where to see the new movie starring Tom Cruise. The actor will play Ethan Hunt again in the spy saga that will incorporate new talents such as hayley atwell, Pom Klementieff and others.

Where to see “Mission Impossible 7” in theaters?

The action film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will be released in our country this Thursday, July 13, however, the preview will be available a day before, on Wednesday, July 12, which will be held in the most important theaters in Peru: cineplanet, Cinemark, cinepolis, UVK, cinestar and others.

Tom Cruise starred in the saga for the first time in “Mission Impossible”, a film released in 1996. Photo: AFP

Here we will leave you some links so that you can buy your ticket in the first function of the seventh film of “Mission Impossible”.

Where to watch “Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – Part 1” streaming?

Being a film that is about to be released in theaters worldwide, it will not yet be available on streaming pages, so you will have to wait an average of three months, which is what it usually takes, to see the seventh. installment of the franchise starring Tom Cruise on different platforms.

However, the ones that are available ONLINE are the previous films in the saga. Next, we give you the list of pages:

HBO Max: all

Star+: all

Clear Video: all

Google Play: all

Netflix: “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”, “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation”, “Mission Impossible: Fallout”.

Apple TV: “Mission Impossible 1”, “Mission Impossible 2”, “Mission Impossible 3”, “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation”.

Cast of “Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – ​​Part 1”

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis / White widow

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Pomp Klementieff as Paris

Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs

Watch the trailer for “Mission Impossible 7”

