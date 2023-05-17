The seventh installment of “Mission Impossible“, a film starring Tom Cruise, took several years to be made due to the pandemic and an incident during filming. Not for nothing did the production postpone the release date and this 2023 we will finally be able to see the result on the big screen. As is known, This is the beginning of the end for the blockbuster franchise, so fans are excited.

In the new trailer, emphasis is placed on the past of the protagonists and how it haunts them. “The world is changing. The truth is fading. War is coming,” warns the trailer while unfolding amazing action scenes and a villain that will put Ethan Hunt in serious trouble.

