The coronavirus pandemic has caused the paralysis of several film projects. One of them is the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible, a film that will bring back Tom cruise on a new adventure.

Although the action tape resumed filming in early February 2021, a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter (via Comic Book) indicated that the production had to pause its recordings until mid-June.

According to the media, some workers tested positive for routine COVID-19. Likewise, it was unknown how many people may be infected.

“We have temporarily halted production of Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14 due to positive results for coronavirus in routine tests. We are following all the security protocols and we will continue to monitor the situation, ”reported the production.

Initially, Paramount Pictures announced that Mission impossible 7 would hit theaters on November 19, 2021, while the eighth installment would be released on November 4, 2022.

However, given the stoppage of recordings, parts seven and eight of the franchise would have new release dates: May 26, 2022 and July 7, 2023.

What will Mission Impossible 7 be about?

The story of Mission: Impossible 7 has yet to be revealed; However, now that Solomon Lane died in the previous installment of the saga, it is believed that a new antagonist will put the IMF and Ethan Hunt in trouble. In addition, this would be part of the dangerous Syndicate, a fearsome terrorist organization.