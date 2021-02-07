Mission impossible 7 It was one of the many feature films that were forced to suspend their recordings due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus. However, to the delight of fans of the franchise, the film resumed production.

As Simon Pegg announced through his Instagram account, filming resumed in the UK after a holiday break.

“Back to work with the family,” posted Pegg, along with a photograph showing the description sheets for the main characters played by Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames.

Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames star in Mission Impossible 7. Photo: Instagram simonpegg

This is not the first and only time that the production of Mission Impossible 7 is in the news, in December 2020 a member of the film crew recorded Tom Cruise yelling at one of the film’s workers for not complying with security measures against the coronavirus.

What will Mission Impossible 7 be about?

MI7’s story has yet to be revealed, but now that Solomon Lane died in the previous installment of the saga, a new antagonist is believed to embarrass the IMF and Ethan Hunt, who is part of the dangerous Syndicate, a fearsome terrorist organization. .

When will Mission: Impossible 7 be released?

Paramount Pictures announced that Mission Impossible 7 will hit theaters on November 19, 2021, while the eighth installment of the franchise is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022.