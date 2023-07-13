“Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – Part 1” with Tom Cruise It will finally hit theaters after a series of delays caused by the pandemic and incidents during filming. One of these was the explosion of the motorcycle of one of the stuntmen after carrying out one of the most complicated action sequences in the film.

Expectations are high among fans of the action saga, so here we share all the details about its premiere on the big screens in Peru.

When does “Mission Impossible 7” premiere in Peru?

The seventh installment of “Mission Impossible“, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is scheduled to be released in Peruvian theaters on Thursday, July 13, 2023. However, fans will enjoy the opportunity to see it even earlier in the preview this Wednesday the 12th.

In which theaters to see “Mission Impossible 7”?

Part 1 of “Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment” can be seen in the most important cinemas in Peru: cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, Cinestar and others. The hours and ticket prices vary, depending on the venue and chain.

What is “Mission Impossible 7” about?

Tom Cruise will return to play Ethan Hunt. Photo: Paramount

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. Against this backdrop, and with dark forces from Ethan’s past lurking, he begins a deadly race against a mysterious and all-powerful enemy.

Is “Mission Impossible 7” worth watching?

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Mission: Impossible 7” has an approval rating of 97% from critics and 94% from audiences. “With world-threatening stakes and epic settings to match that massive title, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ proves that this is still a franchise you must choose to embrace,” the consensus states.

