It seems that the recent pandemic is not giving up on the world of entertainment and in this case also of cinema. Indeed, the new films in the franchise Mission Impossible which are expected for the next few years have been postponed by many months, due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. Mission Impossible 7 passed from September 30, 2022 to July 14, 2023while Mission Impossible 8 passed from July 7, 2023 to June 28, 2024.

Paramount and Skydance’s announcement was published with a note later picked up by colleagues at The Hollywood Reporter and that we report below, but leaves little room for interpretation:

After careful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024 respectively. We look forward to offering viewers an unprecedented theatrical experience.

To see the new films dedicated to the famous action series by Tom Cruise we will therefore have to wait a long time, although it remains unknown whether or not there will be considerable time shifts for the landing on Paramount Plus. In the meantime, however, there is a rather substantial library of films dedicated to the famous special forces agent, always ready to complete new impossible missions.

For those unfamiliar with the film series, the aforementioned Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt, a member of the special forces employed in the most complex espionage contexts in the world, where intrigues, betrayals, plots and explosions are the daily bread for the protagonist. The first film of the 1996 is inspired by a homonymous but less known television series, to which 6 films followed.

The last film, Mission Impossible: Fallout was released in 2018, (we leave you our review here) and consequently fans have been waiting for a new chapter for several years. As already mentioned, however, there is definitely a lot of material to recover and see pending the arrival of the seventh chapter, both for those who do not know the saga and for super avid fans.