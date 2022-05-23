Hollywood star Tom Cruise, just over a month shy of his 60th birthday , will once again lead what promises to be the last two films in the spectacular “Mission: Impossible” saga. This reaches its tape number seven, which will be divided into two parts. The first, “Mission: Impossible – Death Sentence Part One”has a release date set for next year.

Missions (im)possible to do

Both parts have been written and directed by Christopher McQuarriewho joined the franchise with “Mission: impossible – rogue nation” in 2015. The original plan of “Mission Impossible 7 and 8″ it was filming simultaneously; however, the pandemic made this plan impossible. And not only that, but the cost of having resumed filming ahead of time blew up the film’s allocated budget, which was 290 million dollars.

The costs for COVID-19 insurance, the transfers of the crew and the cast to different locations around the world caused the film to fall short on budget. Added to this are the risky stunts that Cruise insists on doing himself and that involve a much more ambitious and therefore expensive staging.

With changes in the release date, filming complications and budget overruns, “Mission Impossible 7″ will finally hit theaters in July 2023, unless a new date change gets in your way.

The risky stunts that Cruise insists on doing himself represent a much more ambitious and therefore expensive staging. Photo: Paramount Pictures.

YOU CAN SEE: “Top Gun: Maverick”: Tom Cruise shines in Cannes with airplane show and honorary Palme d’Or

The beginning of the end?

“Mission Impossible 7” is supposedly the beginning of the end for the successful franchise. Cruise and the team shot it in the midst of a pandemic and will feature performances by regular members of the latest films in the saga such as Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson or Vanessa Kirby, and will host Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Cary Elwes and Mark Gatiss as new members.

Death Sentence 2

The plot of “Mission Impossible 7” will continue a year later, with the second part and if the rumors are confirmed, it will end forever. This part will be titled “Dead Reckoning: part 2″ and is currently filming, but its premiere is set for June 28, 2024. The plot of both installments is unknown, but the director himself, Christopher McQuarrie, is in charge. of the script of both.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ is supposedly the beginning of the end for the successful franchise. Photo: Paramount Pictures/ YouTube.

YOU CAN SEE: Tom Cruise: “I make movies to be seen on the big screen”

Trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Death Sentence Part One”