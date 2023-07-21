













Mission EVO is a new survival game for Android and we’ll tell you what it’s about







In Mission EVO: Survivor’s Battlegrounds You will have to fight and survive on a zombie island alongside your teammates with PVP and PVE survival elements. Now that the closed beta has come to an end and you can download it to your phone.

“Mission EVO is a mobile game prepared for all fans of survival and shooters“, said Zed, producer of Mission EVO. “We hope Latin American/Brazilian players can decide their own ways to progress and survive in this huge open world and experience the most fun survival time in raids and clashes. In general, do whatever it takes to survive in Mission EVO“.

This title launches with the latest major Beta 2.0 update with new content such as a Armored Chopper as the new boss, and now you can survive by yourself in solo mode or play with friends to explore the new updated map with a motorbikeamong other new cosmetics and decorations.

What you need to know about Mission EVO

Through this video game released by Nuverseplayers will be able to explore a huge open world solo or team up with their friends to cooperate in their tactics. Mission EVO It has a lot of social and casual options, making it an experience designed for all kinds of players.

The objective is:

Do what it takes to survive.

Explore the open world.

Survive nature.

Build freely and strategically

Teamwork.

On the other hand, this title, which is certainly robust, is designed for mobile devices.

This title is seen to be an important option among fans of Battle Royale-style survival games. You will be able to get on vehicles, trap weapons, get remedies, use electrical appliances, food, seeds and more. There are 24 weapons, enemy NPCs, and more.

