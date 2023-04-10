Mission Cancer, Europe in the field against cancer

Ten million people die each year from cancer. Cancer has become the number one cause of death worldwide. Unfortunately the trend is not downward. And in the Old Continent, which has about 10% of the world’s population, almost 2.5 million deaths are recorded, practically a quarter. For this reason, the European Commission has decided to take on the challenge of countering it forcefully by setting up the “Cancer Mission”. The main goal is to save more than three million lives by 2030. “The idea of ​​the mission (Project UnCan) is to have – as said by one of the many scientists participating in the enterprise, Eric Solary – a new level of understanding of cancer, a complex disease with many factors involved”. It would be essential to establish the strategic lines of research for this decade to establish priorities.The team also includes oncologist Josep Tabernero and researcher Anna Bigas.

Mission Cancer, increase survival in those affected, one of the goals

In particular Tabernero, director of the Vall d’Hebron Institut d’Oncologia (VHIO) is convinced that “with this project we want to increase cancer survival to 70% in 2030 and reduce tumors by 30%. Currently survival is 58% in men and 62% in women; and, theoretically, 45% of cancers are preventable”. With these numbers, the scientists involved are focusing on five areas in particular that need to be studied more in order to develop valid protocols. These areas are: early diagnosis, resistance to treatment, childhood cancers, the role of aging and how to treat those who seem to have recovered. One of the major needs in the fight against cancer is sharing the maximum number of information, from biomedical information, to lifestyles in the different areas, to what allows the tumor to grow in the body.

“Currently – confirms Bigas scientific director of the Cancer Network Biomedical Research Center – there is a lack of coordination at a supranational level. Many aspects of the disease must be addressed in a multidisciplinary way with different teams. Tumors, due to the lengthening of the average life and exposure to new pollutants, will increase by 20% in the next 20 years”.

Mission Cancer, good habits that save lives

In addition, Bigas deems it essential to continue working on the decalogue of healthy habits csuch as quitting smoking, exercising regularly, and staying away from ultra-processed foods. But it would be essential to promote other high-impact actions such as take cars out of cities and many other environmental pollutants. Another field that the “Mission Cancer” will study will be the improvement of technological tools to facilitate early diagnosis. They are not yet advanced enough to diagnose cancer early. And finally, one of the big topics concerns seniority and cancer. The expert Solary believes that “We will probably be able to cure some tumors, especially those that we diagnose early, but in other oncological processes, suffered by older patients, perhaps it would be better for their quality of life to control the progression of the disease without aspiring to put an end to it with strong treatments”. What the European project wants, in summary, to achieve is to stop the emergency of the development of the disease through the ability to more refined to prevent it and diagnose it earlier.

