Home page World

Press Split

From the waves to the meadow: The last trip of the U17 team was over land. (Archive photo) © Uwe Anspach/dpa

A discarded steel colossus travels piggyback for months on water and land from Kiel via Speyer to Sinsheim. Now it was time for the final part – did the unusual combination reach its destination unscathed?

Sinsheim – The former naval submarine U17 from Kiel has reached its future berth in Sinsheim (Baden-Württemberg) after a spectacular transport over waterways, motorways and country roads. Many onlookers welcomed the steel colossus, which weighs around 350 tons, with applause and music at the local technology museum.

“It was a masterpiece by everyone involved – like a beautiful concert by a large orchestra,” said project manager Michael Einkörn. After a proverbial odyssey on water and on land, the maritime classic car will be accessible in the museum from mid-2025.

More than a year on the road

The approximately 50-meter-long boat was in use from 1973 to 2010. Discussions with the Federal Ministry of Defense and the German Armed Forces were followed by a loan agreement from the Sinsheim Speyer Technology Museums. More than a year ago, a gantry crane hoisted the vehicle onto a floating pontoon in Kiel, and since then it has gradually approached its destination.

Thousands of people stood on the banks of the Rhine in North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg and watched the transport of the unusual exhibit, first to Speyer (Palatinate). There, among other things, batteries were removed in order to reduce the weight for transport.

At the end of June, the iconic vehicle set off for the Kraichgau region. Thousands of people accompanied its final journey – first on a floating pontoon under bridges, then on a low-loader with 30 axles.

Man meets machine: The approximately 50-meter-long boat was in use from 1973 to 2010. (Archive photo) © Uwe Anspach/dpa

According to the organizers, the project costs around two million euros and is financed primarily through donations. Long-time submariners such as former frigate captain Jürgen Weber are both sad and happy about the fact that U17 will be in a museum in the future and not submerged in water. “It’s sad when a boat is scrapped. A museum is much better.” dpa