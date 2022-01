Fear of the mother-in-law? Some people would give anything just to see their in-laws again. Take for example Selien (29), Eveline (41) and Sandra (36). When their relationships ended, they had to say goodbye to the families of their exes with great sadness. “I think about them during the holidays. For a moment I imagine his new girlfriend sitting on the couch with the in-laws and eating oven snacks for Christmas.”

