Missing 24-year-old Esmeralda Pineda spent days alone in the wilderness. She was camping with friends when she suddenly disappeared.

Nevada City – 24-year-old Esmeralda Marie Pineda of Sacramento was found after twelve days in the wilderness of Northern California. She was severely dehydrated, emaciated and had obvious sun damage, they say – but she was alive. Nevada County Sheriff’s Office officials discovered the missing woman on the afternoon of September 6 in a canyon near the Yuba River and Sweetland Creek, local police said in a Explanation As was the case with a 13-year-old girl from Bavaria, the search for the young woman ended happily.

Difficult terrain, no path system: Complex search for the missing person ends happily

Because it didn’t seem to be that way for a long time. The rescue operation was complex and required the use of rope systems for descending into the gorge, river dogs, infrared cameras and aircraft, reported the local news channel KYMAThe search was made particularly challenging by the difficult terrain, which offered no trail system.

The area was “treacherous in nature and required the assistance of experienced volunteer search and rescue personnel,” Sergeant Dustin Moe of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office told KYMA. Due to the difficult conditions, few people are traveling in the area, the sergeant added.

Steep rock faces and wilderness: A part of the Yuba River, near which the 24-year-old went missing. © xEWYmediax/Imago

24-year-old disappeared while camping with friends in the canyon

On August 25, Pineda was camping with three friends in the canyon on the Middle Yuba River. She expressed a desire to return to Sacramento. On the morning of August 26, she suddenly disappeared when her friends woke up. Despite an intensive search by her friends and later by the authorities, she initially remained untraceable.

Sergeant Dustin Moe and his partner eventually found Pineda. “She was able to lift her head and wave at us,” Moe reported. She was spotted at the top of the canyon, which suggests she must have had a steep climb. “She probably had to climb about 800 feet to get out of the canyon. You climb up the canyon walls on your hands and feet,” Moe told KYMA.

“She was lucky” – condition of the woman found still unclear

Pineda was taken to the hospital by rescue helicopter to receive the necessary medical care. The exact condition and extent of her injuries are currently unknown. A previously Missing hiker found after 27 dayshis condition was “catastrophic”.

Difficult terrain: The rescue workers had to abseil in search of 24-year-old Esmeralda Pineda. (Symbolic image) © Jan Eifert/Imago

Sergeant Moe was unsure how Pineda managed to survive the twelve days in the wilderness. “Who knows? Maybe she had a good survival instinct,” he said, visibly relieved. “She was lucky and somehow managed to get through those twelve days.”

