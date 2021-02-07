The police are looking for 15-year-old Jenny Georges. The girl has been missing since Wednesday.

The police has now asked the public for help.

Wiesbaden – The 15-year-old has been since the afternoon of last Wednesday (February 3rd, 2021) Jenny Georges out Wiesbaden misses. She left her home address at around 4 p.m. and has not returned home since. That shared police in Wiesbaden with.

So will Jenny Georges described:

described: 1.77 meters tall

strong stature

long, dark hair

Clothing: black winter jacket with faux fur collar, gray sweater, jeans and ugg boots (ankle-high boots)

The police are looking for 15-year-old Jenny Georges. © Wiesbaden police

Missing in Wiesbaden: Information about the whereabouts of Jenny Georges requested

Despite intensive investigations, the police have not yet been able to find the girl’s whereabouts. The girl will continue missing. That is why she is now asking the population for help. who has Jenny Georges seen or can give clues about their whereabouts? Notes takes the Criminal police in Wiesbaden on 0611/3450 or any other police station in Hesse and Germany. A last missing 17-year-old from Wiesbaden has reappeared after disappearing for weeks. (esa)