Track in Frankfurt? A 17 year old teenager is missing and could be in a “helpless position”. The police are addressing the public.

A 17-year-old out Bavaria becomes missing .

out becomes . Laura S. could turn into Frankfurt stop and find yourself in a “helpless position”.

could turn into stop and find yourself in a “helpless position”. The police is aimed at the public with a mug shot and a description of the person.

Frankfurt / Munich – Where is Laura S.? The 17-year-old has been going on for almost a week missing. It is believed that the young woman was in Frankfurt stops.

17-year-old missing: Laura S. could be in Frankfurt

On Monday (March 15th, 2021) the 17-year-old Around 9 o’clock the parents’ apartment in Lochham, Bavaria, near Munich, to go shopping according to their own statement. But the young woman did not return. In the evening the mother paid one Missing person report in the police.

The officers started investigations and searches directly, but so far they have been able to do so Laura S. cannot be found. According to the police, the young person could be in a “helpless position”. “The investigations so far have shown that the girl contact points in Frankfurt has “, it said in a message. Further information is not available.

17-year-old missing: Police publish personal description

To the manhunt for the Missing To make it easier, the police published a description of the person. So will Laura S. described:

17 years old

about 1.55 meters tall

slim body stature

dark brown, almost black, very long hair

Brown eyes

speaks German and Romanian

At the time of the disappearance, the Missing the following clothes:

black jacket

tight blue jeans

black shoes with white soles

17-year-old from Bavaria missing: Whistleblowers can contact the Frankfurt police

Where is holding up Laura S. on? Does anyone have any information about the disappearance of the 17 year olds? Can a witness provide other information about the Missing person case give? The police asked for the help of the population. In Munich the police take calls, the officers there can be reached on 089 / 2910-0. However, witnesses can also report to any other police station – including the police in Frankfurt.

There are around 200 to 300 new ones every day Missing cases in Germany, just as many are again classified as resolved. Around half of the cases resolve within a week – a missing 15-year-old who appeared at the main train station also appeared Frankfurt was spotted, quickly back up.

Within a month, 80 percent of the Missing found. Only three percent remain missing for more than a year. This is shown by the statistics of the Federal Criminal Police Office. If a person is not found, the search will continue for 30 years. (Tim Vincent Dicke)