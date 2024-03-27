Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Press Split

A container ship caused a major bridge in Baltimore to collapse. Several people are missing. Relatives continue to hope for a miracle.

Baltimore – “We are transitioning from a search and rescue operation to a recovery operation,” said Roland Butler of the Maryland Police Department. For everyone affected, it was another hard punch in the stomach. Is there no longer any hope of finding the missing workers?

Container ship collapses Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore – road workers still missing

On the night of Tuesday (March 26), a container ship rammed into a four-lane highway bridge in the port city of Baltimore in the US state of Maryland. The Francis Scott Key Bridge then partially collapsed and sank into the icy water. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

About 20 people are still in the water CNN reported (as of March 26, 12 p.m.). Due to the time that has passed and the icy water temperature, the chances of survival are almost zero. Road workers are also among the missing. Rescue teams were able to rescue two of the workers, but six are still missing. Also there: Miguel Luna (49).

He and his seven colleagues were working on repairing potholes in one of the four lanes when the “Dali” container rammed into a bridge pillar Picture reported.

“I know he will come back to me!”: Missing worker’s wife continues to hope for return

His wife, Maria del Carmen Castellón, came home late on the day of the accident. Tired, pale, eyes red from tears. “I said goodbye to him when he went to work – and now I'm waiting for him,” Maria told reporters from the Spanish broadcaster Telemundo. Anger and desperation grow within her: “They just tell us that we have to wait, that they can’t give any information at the moment.”

In Baltimore, people continue to hope for survivors after the bridge collapsed by a container ship. © Aaron Schwartz/Imago

She doesn't want to give up the thought of her husband coming home again. He was a good father and husband, “I know he will return to me!” said Maria. She and Luna, who comes from El Salvador, have six children.

Maria herself sells Spanish food in a food truck during the day, while her husband works as a street worker at night. “They are family men. They are people who come to earn their daily bread,” said Jesus Campos, a colleague of the missing workers at Telemundo.

The deputy boss of the construction company Brawner Builders, for which Luna works, Jeffrey Pritzker, also speaks out. He speaks to the broadcaster NBC of the “presumed death” of his six workers. But hope dies last. (mg)