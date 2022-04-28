The room of Perla Alondra Bolaños Cruz, missing since 2014, in the municipality of Santiago Tianguistenco, State of Mexico. empty rooms

Zaira’s room has been empty for 11 years. Her pink walls, a couple of stuffed animals on her bed, and her personal belongings can be seen on a Mexico City real estate rental portal. “Unique experience in a beautiful room located in Tlapacoya, State of Mexico…”, says the ad. Is about empty rooms, the initiative created by the advertising agency FCB México, hand in hand with María Elena Solís, founder of the Mexican Association of Stolen and Disappeared Children AC (AMNRDAC). The project seeks to raise awareness about the impact of absence and the emotional and economic tragedies of families that have a missing woman in the country.

Zaira López Maldonado was 19 years old when she disappeared. His mother, Teresa Maldonado, says in a video message, who is still waiting for her: “Whoever has it doesn’t know what they did, because it kills an entire family. In all aspects”. Teresa says that from the time she began looking for her daughter, she fell ill with diabetes. It is a reality that is repeated in the family environment of disappeared persons, when they lose their health, their jobs or the economic resources that they allocate entirely to the search for their loved ones.

The announcements of the empty rooms, like that of Zaira and other missing women, surprised hundreds of people who traveled through platforms such as Inmuebles 24, Mercado Libre, Vivanuncios, Secondhand, Lamudi either arbnb, among others, where one night in the rooms is offered for the symbolic amount of 10 Mexican pesos (50 cents on the dollar). María Elena Solís, legal representative of the AMNRDAC, says that empty rooms it is a wake-up call: “This initiative comes to fill that void. To be a parenthesis to say: be careful, you may be the next affected! And he points to two essential purposes of the campaign: to help find young women and to support parents financially.

Announcement on the Airbnb platform of one of the missing women’s rooms. empty rooms

Solís created the Mexican Association of Stolen and Disappeared Children AC in 1994, after his granddaughter was robbed in the streets of the Portales neighborhood, in the south of the Mexican capital. She was able to recover the little girl after 50 days of searching. “What I went through, the moments of bitterness and helplessness, was why I decided to found the association,” she says. In the years of work of the AMNRDAC they have achieved 5,000 recoveries of disappeared persons. For this project, María Elena and her team chose, from among the testimonies they have, those of four women: Zaira Maldonado, disappeared on April 23, 2011, when she was 19 years old; Perla Alondra Bolaños Cruz, absent since July 23, 2014, aged 22; Nimbe Selene Zepeta Xochihua, disappeared on May 30, 2019, at the age of 17, and Karla Adriana Bolaños Castillo, disappeared since March 4, 2021, at the age of 15. So far in 2022, María Elena’s association has 70 active searches.

At FCB Mexico, the international agency behind the idea of empty rooms, they are satisfied and moved by the result of the work they did hand in hand with the AMNRDAC. Ana Noriega, Jonathan Betancur and Tomás Bejarano have said that the project follows the example of Empty Rooms, an initiative that the company carried out in Belgium, with an association of parents who lost their children in road accidents. The absences in the rooms are repeated, empty places that, however, are full of the essence of those who inhabited them. They show that place where their loved ones have lived and how after many years their things remain intact.

In the case of Mexico, the problem of disappearances was the one that they considered the most that had to be made visible to help the mothers, mainly, of the disappeared women. They wanted to emphasize how the search for people in Mexico destroys the health and economic resources of families who do not lose hope of seeing them again. And they also insist that their cases continue to be shared. “This theme of leaving the rooms intact has to do with the fact that there is no closure and it is a symbol of hope that that person will return,” says Noriega, creative director.

“If you are looking for a room to rent or to go on vacation for a few days and suddenly you find one of these empty rooms, the truth is that it undresses you and surprises you and I think that is why the idea has been so powerful and so well received”, said Bentancur, creative director. on the portal of empty rooms You can also see the video testimony of each of the mothers of the disappeared women. In each case, the full name and account number where people can donate so that families, who have abandoned their jobs or have lost much of their capital, can continue with the searches. There is also the option for donations to be made to the AMNRDAC, led by María Elena Solís.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country