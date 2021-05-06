ofTim Vincent Thick shut down

A woman is missing in Pfungstadt near Darmstadt. The police turned to the population and asked for the help of witnesses.

Pfungstadt – Where is Mrs. Zimmer? The 58-year-old woman has been missing in Pfungstadt near Darmstadt since Thursday (May 6th, 2021). So far, she has not been found again, so the police are now asking for the help of the population.

Missing woman in Pfungstadt near Darmstadt: So far all search measures have been unsuccessful

At around 11 a.m., the 58-year-old disappeared from her home in Pfungstadt. She has been missing since then. “Due to an illness, she is confused, time and place not oriented and does not eat any food on her own,” said the police headquarters in Darmstadt. Since all police searches have so far been unsuccessful, the officers have published a photo of the woman and a description of the person.

Ms. Zimmer therefore looked like this at the time of her disappearance:

1.68 meters tall

shoulder-length black / gray hair with bangs

glasses

eye-catching cross chain (cross about 10cm tall)

brownish sweater

blue jeans

red sports shoes

Pfungstadt near Darmstadt: The police ask for help in the case of a missing person

Despite the so far unsuccessful search for the missing woman in Pfungstadt near Darmstadt, the police are still investigating. In order to speed up the search, the officers asked for evidence.

Who saw Mrs. Zimmer? Can information about their whereabouts be given? Do witnesses have any other information about the 58-year-old woman? People who meet the missing woman or have useful information about her are asked to contact the Pfungstadt police station. The officials there can be reached on 06157/95090.

Missing case in Pfungstadt near Darmstadt one of hundreds in Germany

Adults are considered missing in Germany if they have left their accustomed living environment, cannot be found and they may be in danger. Missing persons are entered in the “Police Information System” (INPOL) computer. If it is certain that the person is in danger or cannot help himself, search measures, for example with helicopters and search dogs, are initiated. Services such as the German Red Cross or the technical relief organization often also work here.

There are around 200 to 300 new missing persons cases in Germany every day, and the same number are classified as resolved. In October last year, a 76-year-old woman from Darmstadt-Kranichstein disappeared, but was found again after a short time. (Tim Vincent Dicke)