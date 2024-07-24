Genoa – “I ask anyone who can to join the researchif we could find someone from the area who knows the hills between Marassi and Quezzi well, it would be better, here there are little roads that go over the hill leading to a completely different place. The search starts from via Fea, at Biscione”. This is the heartfelt appeal launched through the Secolo XIX by Simona Paglia, daughter of Barbara Agostinelli, 54 years old, a nurse, who has been missing since Sunday 21 July.

These are days of great apprehension and worry for the family: “A shepherd reported seeing her on Monday morning along the road from Sant’Eusebio to the Quezzi tower – Simona says – But there is no trace of my mother, both her private and company cell phones are turned off, I honestly don’t know what to think anymore. My fear is that she might have felt ill while walking and slipped somewhere. I hope not with all my heart and if by chance she had voluntarily walked away I ask only that she let us know that she is okay, even just send us a message. I can’t live without her, I am desperate. At home there are two grandchildren who are asking for their grandmother”.

The search for the woman continues unabated: for three days now the Genoa firefighters, with the support of the Sapr (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) drones, the mountain rescue men and the dog units have been combing the area on the heights between Marassi and Quezzi.

On Sunday morning Barbara went out on board her red Sym: she was supposed to meet a friend, but she didn’t show up for that appointment and in the afternoon she then contacted a colleague informing her that she wouldn’t be going to work the next day. His scooter was then found during the night between Monday and Tuesday regularly parked in via Loria, near a wooded area, not far from where his cell phone had hooked up to the last cell phone. At the time of Barbara Agostinelli’s disappearance he was wearing a black t-shirt and pants: “My mother has several tattoos, including a tribal on the thumb of her left hand and the letter S on the back of her neck, as well as a nose piercing. Please let anyone with information know me or the police.”