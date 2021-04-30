ofSohrab Dabir shut down

A 52-year-old has been missing for over a week. The woman suddenly disappeared without a trace. The police are looking for her.

On April 20, a 52-year-old disappeared from Eutin (Schleswig-Holstein). So far it has not been found. Since she urgently needs medical help, the police in Lübeck are in full swing.

During the search for missing persons, it turned out that the person wanted was also a family Münsterland* owns. How the search for the woman in Münster works*, read at msl24.de*. (*msl24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.)