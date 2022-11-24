Military expert Leonkov said about the massive misses of Ukrainian missiles

Misses of Ukrainian missiles hitting residential buildings in the country have become a mass phenomenon. The problem here can be both in the human factor and in the technical characteristics of the missiles used in combat operations. This was told to Lente.ru by military expert Alexei Leonkov.

“If we are talking about combat conditions, then, for example, anti-aircraft guided missiles that do not hit the target must self-destruct either by the missile itself, or it is undermined by the operator so that it does not fall in the wrong place. But in the conditions of hostilities, this is not always possible, ”Leonkov noted. “On the other hand, missiles can miss and hit residential areas if the reaction time to an air target is late.”

The problem, according to the military expert, is that there are a lot of nuances in the defense of urban development, which, apparently, are not very familiar to American and Ukrainian specialists. As a result, the missile can lose its target and hit residential buildings.

“Such cases in Kyiv are now occurring in large numbers: trying to shoot down our missiles, as a result, they hit buildings more often than air targets. These are the features of the operation of anti-aircraft missile systems. It is not always about the human factor. The problem can be caused by technical characteristics, in what happens if the missile loses its target, whether it manages to maneuver. All this, of course, is superimposed on the experience of combat crews, ”added the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

On the Russian side, this issue, according to Leonkov, was methodically worked out and worked out, because incidents similar to those in Ukraine are minimized.

“There is a task of defending especially important objects, we are defending cities, the same Belgorod, sometimes we have to repel massive attacks. There were cases of downed missiles falling, but there were no such incidents as in Kyiv, ”concluded the military expert.

Earlier it became known that the American AGM-88 HARM missile, fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in September, went off course and hit a residential building in Kramatorsk, which is under the control of Kyiv. This was reported by the New York Times (NYT).