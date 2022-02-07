The authorities investigating the case assume a tragic accident for the time being, Flemish media report. The incident in the tunnel between Antwerp Central Station and the nearby Berchem station resulted in significant disruption of train traffic. International connections between the Netherlands and Brussels and beyond also use the tunnel.
The place where the boy was hit is off limits to unauthorized persons. It is still unclear how he got there.
