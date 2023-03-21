The stuffed animals doctor simihave generated great popularity, since it became popular to throw them at artists in concerts, for this reason, being a representation of Mexico, in other countries, they began to gather signatures, with the aim of reaching the Wax Museum.

In the Museo de Cera in Mexico City, there are more than 200 replicas between cultural icons and fictional characters, which is why they launched request in Changeso include the famous Dr, Simi in the Wax Museum.

The petition was launched on Change.org, which has almost 2,000 signatures, with the aim of bringing the most famous bottle to the emblematic place in Mexico, so that everyone can see it immortalized in a space full of stars.

The image of the similar Pharmacies conicity, has become a popular cultural symbol in the Mexican Republic, for this reason, the user León Lozada, it occurred to him to start collecting signatures.

Through the digital platform Change.org, they want Doctor Simi to have his figure exhibited, for this reason, they titled the petition, “We want Dr. Simi at the Wax Museum.”

Internet users surprised by the petition for 15,000 signatures, has not stopped sharing the publication, since the figure of the botarga is a symbol that for many, represents Mexico.

The user came up with the idea because, “There are a lot of celebrities in the wax museum, but not the most famous doctor in Mexico: Dr. If my. Let’s vote to have Simi as a worthy representative of Mexican culture”.