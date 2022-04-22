By Laura Gottesdiener

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) – The body of a Mexican teenager who disappeared this month in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León was found submerged in a cistern at a motel near where she was last seen alive, according to her report. dad.

Debanhi Escobar, an 18-year-old law student, disappeared on April 9, amid a wave of disappearances of women in Monterrey, capital of Nuevo León, which generated protests and intense monitoring by the international community of gender violence in Mexico.

Twenty-six women and girls have disappeared in Nuevo León since the beginning of the year, and another five were found dead after being declared missing.

Debanhi was last seen alive on the side of a road in a photo taken by a driver hired to take her home after a party.

On Friday, her father, Mario Escobar, accused the driver of having tried to grope his daughter’s breasts, citing video footage suggesting it motivated her to get out of the car. It is unclear what happened after she left the vehicle.

In an interview with the local press, Escobar also identified the body in the cistern as that of his daughter and accused the authorities of not managing the investigation well.

The driver could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener and Daniel Becerril in Monterrey; Additional reporting by Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat