Ciudad Juarez.– Agents of the Ministerial Police of the State Attorney General’s Office in the Northern Zone managed to locate LFAC, a 15-year-old teenager who has been missing since Wednesday, August 21.

The teenager had last been seen in a residence in the Campestre Arboleda subdivision, which activated a search protocol by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The minor was found safe and sound, it was reported this afternoon.