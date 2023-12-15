France 24: A teenager who disappeared six years ago was found in France

A British teenager who disappeared six years ago has been found in France. About it reports France 24.

17-year-old Alex Batty from the English city of Oldham, Greater Manchester, disappeared in October 2017 when he went on a trip to Spain with his mother and grandfather. According to the teenager's grandmother and legal guardian, Susan Caruena, his relatives took him to a so-called “spiritual community” in Morocco. For six years, no one knew where Betty was until he was accidentally discovered in another country.

The boy was found near the French commune of Revel. He was noticed by a student delivering medicine to pharmacies. When he met Batty, he learned that he had been wandering in the mountainous area for four days. The student put the teenager in his car and started a conversation with him.

Batty said his mother kidnapped him when he was about 12 years old. He lived in a luxurious house in Spain, where besides him there were about ten other people. Later, he moved to France with his mother and grandfather and began to live in a nomadic community. The teenager admitted that he was not angry with his mother for the kidnapping, but wanted to return to his grandmother in the UK, so he decided to leave the community.

Betty is now in a social rehabilitation center for minors in the city of Toulouse. He is awaiting the arrival of British authorities so he can return to England. The teenager's mother and grandfather are being sought.

