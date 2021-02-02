THE worst hypothesis finally came true regarding Florina Gogos, the 19-year-old girl who worked as a prostitute in the Valencia area and who went missing in January.

After several weeks with no news, her body was finally found by a hunter in a watering canal in the outskirts of Silla (Valencia) on Saturday January 30, just 200 meters from the spot where Florina and others like her sell their bodies to clients on a filthy mattress surrounded by rubbish in the orange groves.

As reported by The Olive Press last month, the teenager had vanished after getting into a car on January 8, failing to return to the house she shared with other women or answer her phone.

Florina’s case was labeled high risk, given that three prostitutes had been found dead in the area over the last year and a half.

Florina worked on the main road near Silla (Valencia)

There was a faint glimmer of hope that the girl had escaped her ’employers’ and gone somewhere else to live a better life … but it was not to be.

Strangely, the autopsy performed on Florina’s body yesterday (Monday) is baffling forensic experts, as no clear cause of death can yet be ascertained.

Sources close to the investigation have revealed that the corpse shows no signs of violence, and the few superficial lesions were caused after her death.

In addition, Florina was found fully clothed and with all her identification documents inside her handbag, located near the body.

Police with sniffer dogs had already inspected that spot two weeks ago, prompting the authorities to suggest that the body was not dumped there immediately, but was instead either kept somewhere else or was carried there by the water used by farmers for their crops.

Florina’s former colleagues have adorned the bend in the road where she used to stand with flowers and a soft dolphin toy, with the message ‘Rest in peace, angel. We will always remember you ‘.