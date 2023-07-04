An American teenager who went missing in Houston, Texas in 2015 after walking his dogs has been found alive. His family and the police announced this on Monday.

The alarmed police and fire department found the now 25-year-old man unconscious on the ground in front of a church in southeast Houston on Thursday evening around 10 p.m. Police spokesman John Cannon confirmed the missing Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV.

Whereabouts unknown

It is not yet known where Farias has been for the past eight years, Cannon said. Police investigators have not yet been able to question him. Farias is currently in hospital.

"What we do know is that a Good Samaritan saw him lying unconscious in front of the church and immediately alerted the police," Janie Santana, Farias' mother, said in a statement. "My son is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time he is unable to communicate with us."

The news that Farias had been found was announced in a tweet on Saturday by the Texas Center for the Missing. “This is one of those days that all families of missing persons hope and dream of: REUNIFICATION. We are grateful that Rudy has been found and is receiving the care he needs,” the center said in a statement Monday.

Let the dogs out

Farias was 17 years old when he was reported missing on March 6, 2015, after taking his two dogs for a walk near his family’s home in northeast Houston. The dogs were recovered, but Farias, who was known to suffer from depression and anxiety, was missing.

Private detective Martin Renteria, who had gone into the missing persons case at the request of the family, was also unable to trace him. ,,After a few years we had to give up", he said on Monday. He added that he suspected Farias, who had grown up in the meantime, might have run away and didn't want to be found.